Why Victory Lady Fitness is closing in the West End

Watch Shelby Brown’s report starting on CBS 6 News at 5. HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After nearly 30 years in business, Victory Lady Fitness is closing its doors June 29.

In a letter to members, president Wendy Campbell said her mission to provide affordable fitness opportunities to women has become more and more difficult.

“Victory Lady’s lease is due for renewal and the rent renewal has become very expensive,” she posted in a letter to members. “The growth on West Broad Street has made it difficult to find affordable rent for an all ladies club that keeps fitness affordable for the women of Richmond, VA.”

Victory Lady Fitness is located in a strip shopping center on West Broad Street, near Gaskins Road, in the West End.

“Change isn’t always easy and I can’t imagine my life not seeing everyone each week,” she said. “We will all move forward and carry on, that’s what we do best.”

Campbell said she planned to auction off the fitness equipment.

Campbell said she prided herself on a business model that focused on empowering women and making fitness affordable to everyone.

She said she built a “fitness tribe/family” and remained proud of all the community fundraisers/support they’ve offered through the years.

She said she felt like she has paid it forward and can go out on top.

