VDOT repairing several roadways due to flood damage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Several roadways damaged by recent flooding in Central Virginia, will remain closed as crews continue repairs, according to VDOT.

Those roadways include multiple locations in Hanover County and some areas in Lunenburg and Mecklenburg Counties.

Officials are reminding motorists not to drive around or move barricades or signage near damaged areas.

VDOT said in some cases they are bringing in specialists to develop repair plans because certain wash out locations present unique challenges

Some repairs aren’t expected to be completed until August, according to VDOT.

Here are the damaged roadways and repairs:

Hanover County

Kings Dominion Boulevard (Route 30) west near Doswell Road – remains closed due to washout; all eastbound and westbound traffic is moving in the eastbound lanes. An emergency contract is in place. Repairs are expected to be complete by mid-August.

Patrick Henry Road (Route 54) near Independence Road – remains closed due to washout; use posted detour. Damage assessment continues.

Greenwood Road (Route 625) near Winns Church Road – closed due to washout; use posted detour. Repairs are expected to be complete by mid-June.

Meadowbridge Road (Route 627) near the Henrico/Hanover county line – closed to washout; use posted detour. Repairs are expected to be complete in early June.

Cross Corner Road (Route 641) between Route 1 and Blunts Bridge Road (Route 667) – closed due to washout; use posted detour. Repairs are expected to be complete in early June.

Horseshoe Bridge Road (Route 686) near Stagg Creek – closed for bridge repair. Repairs are expected to be complete in early June.

Lunenburg County

Switchback Road (Route 605) between S. Hill Road and Jonesboro Road – closed due to washout; use posted detour. Repairs are expected to be complete by mid-July.

Saffold Road (Route 635) near the Lunenburg/Mecklenburg county line –closed due to washout; use posted detour. Repairs are expected to be complete by mid-July.

Mecklenburg County

Chalk Level Road (Route 655) near Route 47 – closed due to washout; use posted detour. Repairs are expected to be complete by mid-July.

More information on road closures in Virginia is available on 511Virginia, VDOT’s 24-hour traffic information website.

To report roadway hazards or submit questions about repairs, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or, click here.