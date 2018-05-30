Summit for women veterans

RICHMOND, Va – Virginia is home to more than 100,000 women veterans. To help these women transition from active servicewomen to civilian, the Virginia Department of Veteran’s Services is hosting its 5th annual event, “Virginia Women Veterans Summit Change Makers & Trailblazers: The Power of Being a Woman – The Strength of Being a Veteran.”

Annie Walker, the director of the Veterans Education/Transition/Employment Division stopped by our studio to talk about the challenges female Veterans face and told us all about this informative event that takes place Thursday, June 14th at 9am and Friday, June 15th at 3pm at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria, VA. For more information go to: https://veteransnavigator.org/article/68319/2018-virginia-women-veteran-summit