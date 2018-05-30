Opa! Enjoy The Richmond Greek Festival!

RICHMOND, Va – A group of student dancers performed a traditional Kalamatianos dance LIVE in our studio! The members of the Doxa and Neo Kyma groups will preform during the 2018 Greek Festival that features delicious Greek food, drinks, shopping and entertainment.

Come on out and experience The 2018 Richmond Greek Festival that kicks off Thursday, May 31st from 11am – 9pm and runs all weekend. Hours on Friday and Saturday, June 1-2 are 11am – 10pm and on Sunday, June 3rd the festival runs from 12pm – 7pm at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Malvern St. in Richmond. You can get more information at https://www.greekfestival.com/.