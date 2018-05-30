How older students are learning important lessons on giving back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. - Young students at Westview Early Childhood Education Center have a teacher's helper today.

"What color is this?” Keaundra Graves asked.

“Purple!” yelled the little girl making a Mother’s Day card for her mom.

Graves, an 11th grade student, is volunteering through the Blanford Academy Alternative Program.

"Doing activities with them. I love them. Helping them make Mother's Day cards, stuff like that," Graves said.

Students from Blanford have experienced problems at their regular schools.

While attending Blanford, they have a smaller setting, get more one-on-one time with teachers, and get to help others.

"We try to teach kids to not always look for what people can do for you,” Blanford Academy Principal Alicia Fields said, “but what you can do for other people and give back."

Keaundra is joining other Blanford students at Westview, reading to the kids, making crafts, and getting asked a lot of questions.

"What's my name? How old am I? What do you like to eat? What do you like to do? "

The smiles on [ the faces of Blanford students] and the smiles on the faces of the students here at Westview Early Childhood Center is priceless.

"Oh yes, I've got big plans for my life." Keaundra said. "I'm going to graduate next year. I want to go to the military and go to college. I'd like to be a forensic pathologist."

Keaundra is building a future by helping to Build Better Minds.