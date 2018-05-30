Harvey Weinstein indicted on charges of rape, criminal sexual act

A New York City grand jury on Wednesday indicted movie producer Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape in the first and third degrees and first-degree criminal sexual act, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

Weinstein was arraigned last week on the same charges, seven months after women began to come forward with stories alleging sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

The charges stemmed from incidents with two women in 2013 and 2004, the Manhattan district attorney said in a statement, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance said Wednesday in a statement “The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing, Vance said.

CNN has reached out to Weinstein’s attorney.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman said in a statement after Friday’s arraignment: “Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual behavior with anyone. Nothing about today’s proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein’s position. He has entered a plea of not guilty and fully expects to be exonerated.”

As part of the agreement between Brafman and the DA’s office, Weinstein’s bond was set at $10 million. The 66-year-old is required to wear a GPS monitoring system and is only allowed to travel within New York state or Connecticut. He also surrendered his passport.