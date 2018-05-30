Eviction scam targets scared renters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Don't get scammed by an "eviction notice" email, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office warned.

"The Sheriff's Office has been made aware of yet another SCAM. This particular SCAM is being sent via email referring to an 'eviction notice,'" the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "This is a phishing email! The Sheriff's Office will never communicate by email with our citizens about eviction notices. This is always done in person and/or in writing. If you receive this email, do not click on it and delete it immediately."