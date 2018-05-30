× Downward Dog Dance Yoga & Wellness studio opens in Stratford Hills

RICHMOND, Va. — Another new yoga studio has been let off the leash in Southside.

Downward Dog Dance Yoga & Wellness opened earlier this month at 2843 Hathaway Road in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center.

Owner Virginia Crenshaw, a VCU alum and former Richmond Public Schools teacher, said she worked her way up to a permanent studio after a decade operating Dancing Little Stars, a mobile business teaching dance to children at schools around the region.

She decided to open her own spot for the kids and to offer something for adults.

“People kept saying, ‘Where’s your studio?’ and I’d have to say I don’t have one,” Crenshaw said. “So I was sending them to other studios around town for a while.”

She leased the 1,700-square-foot space that was formerly home to Strong Mountain Kung Fu school.

In addition to yoga and dance classes, Downward Dog offers meditation, massage, reiki and other services. Crenshaw said she wants to have something for every age group and that she has about 15 instructors and teachers on staff.

“The idea is for all (the teachers) to come bring their own thing. I can’t teach breakdancing, but if someone wants to, they can,” she said.

