Chesterfield father arrested, accused of assaulting 2 sons

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County father has been charged with child abuse after police say he assaulted his two sons.

Police say 28-year-old Thomas L. Echols assaulted his two sons, ages 10 and 6, during an incident on May 25. The children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Echols, of the 16700 block of Amherst Ridge Ct, has been charged with two counts of abuse and neglect of children and two counts of felonious assault.