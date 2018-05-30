Police ID Henrico man killed on Brook Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the man killed Sunday night on Brook Road as 46-year-old Charles L. Rogers, of Henrico County.

"A vehicle traveling northbound on Brook Road struck [Rogers] and stopped at the scene. Shortly afterward, a second vehicle struck [Rogers] and did not stop. [Rogers] was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Investigators are still attempting to identify the second vehicle that struck Mr. Rogers and left the scene. It is described as a white work-style van with a silver bumper."

The incident was reported at about 9:30 Sunday night on Brook Road near Hilliard Road.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.