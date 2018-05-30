Out-of-control van strikes 2 Richmond homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver lost control of a van that struck two Richmond homes overnight.

The driver was not seriously hurt in the crash, which was reported at about 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, according to Richmond firefighters on scene.

A police officer witnessed the van strike the homes along the 2500 block of Bells Road in South Richmond.

The van knocked down a wall of the first home, which was vacant.

It then struck the brick exterior of a second home.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.