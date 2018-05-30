A rockin’ good evening to raise funds and community awareness for the Reinhart Guest House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Lisa Patten, Executive Director of the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House shared about the 4th Annual Rockin' on the Avenue. The annual fundraiser event raises funds and community awareness for the Reinhart Guest House.



Located on the Libbie Avenue side of the St. Mary’s campus, the 14,000-square-foot Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House has 16 guest rooms and common areas for families to eat, relax, play, work and pray. This home away from home brings patients’ families together in a place where they can experience healing and community together.



Rockin’ on the Avenue 2018



Thursday, June 7 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

1100 Libbie Avenue - Richmond

Tickets: $50 per person

Call for details: (804) 281-8521 Or visit: http://reinharthouse.com



{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS EVELYN D. REINHART GUEST HOUSE}