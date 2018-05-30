× A List Calendar: Festival of Arts & Richmond Greek Festival

RICHMOND, Va.– A Richmond tradition continues this summer at Dogwood Dell as the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) presents the 62nd Festival of heARTS. This year’s festival has a slight name change as it is a summer long celebration of the volunteers who helped present this cultural treasure for more than 60 years. The 62nd Festival of heARTS kicks off on Sunday, June 3 at 7 p.m. with the United States Coast Guard Band performs, and runs through August 19. Performances include Carlton Blount and One Amazing Night of Music, Cyrus McCormick and the Reapers, Plunky and Oneness, Janet Martin Band, Trademark, Military All-Stars Concert Band, Dead Give Away, the Orquestra Tropikiimba and many more. Father’s Day, June 17, will have a variety of local musicians displaying their talents during the Showcase of Richmond Open Mic Night All-Stars.

The 62nd Festival of heARTS also features creativity of dance with performances by Elegba Folklore Society, Coleman Collective and PRCF’s City Dance Theater. PRCF is proud to present this year’s theatrical production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. The 9th annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle is back, and new this year is the Afro Festival, a celebration of the diversity and culture of the African community, on August 11. This year’s highlight is the city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Dell. Musical performances by the Richmond Concert Jazz Group and the Richmond Concert Band as fireworks light up the sky. The 62nd Festival of heARTS will entertain the entire family however, pets, alcohol or glass containers are not allowed. Dogwood Dell, 1301 Blanton Avenue, is located within Byrd Park. For a complete listing of this year’s lineup and for more information, go to www.RichmondGov.com/parks and click on Cultural Arts, call the Dell Information Line at (804) 646-DELL, or follow PRCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Richmond Greek Festival

May 31 – June 3rd at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue. Food is available to eat in, take out and drive thru. Festival hours are Thursday – 11am – 9:30pm; Friday – Saturday 11am – 10pm; Sunday – 12pm – 7pm, gift certificates for the festival? We sell them in $15 increments and can be used on food and drinks (alcoholic beverages excluded)! They make excellent gifts and can be purchased easily. Please call the Cathedral office at 804-355-3687, menu and more information at https://www.greekfestival.com/