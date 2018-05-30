× 5-bedroom home near University of Richmond listed for $2.9M

HENRICO, Va. — A multimillion-dollar listing near the University of Richmond hit the market this month, next door to two other notable residential properties that set local sales records in recent years.

The 6,100-square-foot home at 16 Country Squire Lane, just south of River Road, was listed May 10 for $2.9 million.

The 1.5-acre property is alongside South Ridge Road between the recently sold Windward mansion at 1 S. Ridge Road and the site of another home at 101 S. Ridge Road that was the priciest area home sale in years, before it was demolished last year and is being replaced.

The Country Squire Lane home was listed by Michelle Ferguson with Long & Foster affiliate Virginia Properties. Ferguson is representing the sellers, listed in Henrico County property records as trustees of William Clark McGhee and Pamela H. McGhee, who purchased the home in 2013 for $926,000.

A county assessment most recently valued the property at $1.24 million. Ownership of the home was transferred to the trustees in December.

Clark McGhee is co-founder and CEO of GradCapital, a Henrico-based firm that provides student financing services for colleges and financial institutions. Pamela McGhee is a retired physician and works as a home renovator and designer.

Ferguson said she would not comment on the listing without permission from her clients.

Totaling five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half-baths, the stone and Hardiplank house was built in 1975 and designed by Glavé, Newman and Anderson, now Glavé & Holmes Architecture. The listing states the McGhees renovated the home over the past five years.

