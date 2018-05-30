4 charged is two separate animal cruelty cases in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Four people are facing animal cruelty charges in connection to two separate animal abuse cases in Louisa County.

The first incident occurred on Monday, May 21, when four horses and a donkey were seized from the home of Jean and Samantha Donhauser.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after receiving calls about abused animals at the home.

The mother and daughter have been charged with five counts of animal cruelty. They will appear in court on June 5, when sheriff’s office will attempt a civil forfeiture of the animals.

In a separate case, investigators found four horses “in bad shape” when they were called to the home of Scott and Nancy Pauley on Wednesday, May 23.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home after receiving a call for suspected animal abuse at the residence.

The husband and wife were each charged with four counts of animal cruelty. They will also appear in court on June 5, when the county will attempt take the animals from their possession.