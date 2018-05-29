Who killed Johnell Haynes 8 years ago in Hopewell? His mom wants justice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- A Prince George County mom continues to search for answers in the death of her son.

Johnell Haynes was shot and killed on a Hopewell street, eight years ago this week.

Tammy Fisher, Johnell’s mother, believes someone has the answers to bring the family closure and justice.

Standing by a tree planted after 24-year-old Johnell was murdered, she said the tree has been a constant reminder of the young man's life cut short.

"I believe somebody saws something and all I want is closure for me and my family,” Fisher said.

Hopewell Police said Johnell was walking home Poplar Street just before three in the morning on May 27, 2010 when Johnell met two men heading in the opposite direction.

Johnell Haynes died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Sheila Conklin remembers the murder vividly.

She too wants justice for Johnell, and the killer off the streets.

"I think it's terrible but the police have nothing to go on because it went down in the night,” Conklin said.

Regardless of time of day, both family and police said it's time for closure in this case.

"We want answers, don't be afraid, be an anonymous caller, because I'm a mother and pretty sure y’all know what I'm going through, if y’all lost one family member like a child,” Fisher said.

Witnesses said there were two people seen talking with Johnell just before he was shot.

If you have any information about the murder, call Hopewell Crime Solvers at 541-2202.