RICHMOND, Va – The Richmond Clarinet Choir performed two songs from their upcoming performance called “Songs From the Screen.” They performed, “Gershwin Medley” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

You can see them LIVE in concert Monday, June 4th at 7:30pm at Cedarfield and again Sunday, June 24th at 7pm when they perform with the Richmond Pops Band at Altria.

https://www.richmondclarinetchoir.org/