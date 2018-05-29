Rain chances remain into weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain chances remain in the forecast through the week and into the weekend. Due to the high humidity, any storms that develop over the next few days will have the potential to unleash torrential rainfall. Areas that see repeated storms could see several inches of rain. Afternoon highs will average in the low 80s, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday will be the day we’ll likely see the most sunshine and temperatures will respond , rising into the upper 80s to around 90° during the afternoon. A few more scattered storms will be around during the afternoon and evening.

The weekend will remain unsettled, as an upper level low crosses the Mid-Atlantic. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around, with the highest chances during the afternoon and evening. Somewhat “cooler” air should move in by early next week, with highs in the upper 70s.