× Naked man allegedly on meth at Va. Sheetz bites arresting deputy

FISHERSVILLE – A naked man was arrested early Sunday morning at the Fishersville Sheetz, and allegedly bit an Augusta County deputy in the process.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene for reports of a naked man walking around inside the Sheetz just before 3 a.m., according to the News Leader.

Responding deputies found the man naked and lying in the Sheetz parking lot with his arms wrapped around a relative, according to the News Leader.

Stephen Payseur, 30, of Waynesboro, will be charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, public intoxication, indecent exposure and destruction of property, according to the News Leader.

Payseur allegedly bit the officer on the knee during the arrest, and also chewed away at the patrol vehicle upholstery.

The sheriff”s office told the News Leader that Payseur was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident.

Recently in Richmond, a biology teacher found naked on the interstate died after he threatened to kill an officer and then charged at him.

Marcus Peters was followed onto the interstate after police said he hit three vehicles and drove away. Peters emerged naked from the vehicle, was hit by a car, then charged an officer who first deployed his Taser and then his service weapon in an attempt to stop Peters.

The black officer, a 10-year veteran of the force, was alone at the time. Police are still awaiting toxicology reports. Peters died from injuries sustained to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner’s report.