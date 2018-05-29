× MEDARVA Healthcare hiring nurses as 2nd phase of surgery center is completed

GOOCHLAND, Va. — MEDARVA Healthcare is looking to hire registered nurses as the second phase of its West Creek Surgery Center in Goochland has been completed.

The second phase adds more than 12,000 square feet to the facility that first opened in July 2017. The surgery center now has two operating rooms, five procedure rooms and a total of 19,200 square feet of space.

“The West Creek facility allows us to reach a greater number of patients, which helps further our mission to provide high-quality, high-value, low-cost health care to as many people as possible,” said Bruce P. Kupper, MEDARVA’s president and CEO.

The facility will be used by medical staff of 186 board-certified physicians.

MEDARVA is hiring for operating room registered nurses to join their team.

“We are looking for operating room nurses with 1 or 2 years’ experience to join our team. Must hold current BLS and ACLS,” according to the MEDARVA.

There are also positions open at Medarva Healthcare’s Stony Point Surgery Center.

The West Creek Surgery Center is located near the Route 288 and I-64 interchange.

For more about the positions, click here.