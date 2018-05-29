TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

List of restaurants selling dishes at Broad Appetit

Posted 4:28 pm, May 29, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. — The Broad Street food festival Broad Appetit returns on Sunday, June 3.

There will be over 60 restaurants offering mini-dishes at $3/plate.  In addition to the sampling smorgasbord, there will be a competition stage.

Watch chefs like Natalie Kitchen of Maple & Pine and Laine Meyers from Metzger Bar and Butchery compete “Iron Chef” style.

A variety of Virginia wines and beers will be available as well.

PARTICIPATING VENDORS

  1. 1885 Café Market
  2. AFA Catering LLC
  3. Africanne on Main LLC
  4. Arepa 106 LLC
  5. Big Herm’s Kitchen
  6. Boka Taco
  7. Carytown Burgers and Fries
  8. Cobblestone Bar & Grill/The Berkeley Hotel
  9. Comfort
  10. Continental Divide
  11. Cool Concessions
  12. Croaker’s Spot
  13. Culinard, The Culinary Institute of Virginia College
  14. Edible Education
  15. Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market
  16. Everyday Gourmet
  17. FEED MORE’S Community Kitchen
  18. Flora
  19. Four Brothers/Nader’s Food Services
  20. Ginger Thai Taste
  21. Graduate Richmond
  22. Grapevine Restaurant
  23. Greek on Cary
  24. Grilled Meats and Treats
  25. Groovin’ Gourmets Catering & Events
  26. Happy Empanada
  27. Havanna 59
  28. Holistic Alaye
  29. Home Sweet Home
  30. India K’ Raja Restaurant
  31. Island Catering
  32. Sarge
  33. Jadeans Smokin Six O
  34. Little Saint
  35. Lucy’s Restaurant
  36. Mama J’s
  37. Maple and Pine
  38. Matchbox Vintage Pizza Bistro
  39. Max’s on Broad
  40. Mean Bird
  41. Metzger Bar and Butchery
  42. Milton’s Local
  43. Momma’s BBQ
  44. My Noodle & Bar
  45. Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
  46. Nile Ethiopian Bistro
  47. Pasture
  48. Phal’s Café
  49. Rappahannock Restaurant
  50. Rare Olde Times
  51. Saison
  52. Slideways Mobile Bistro
  53. Smoke Pit Grill
  54. Sticks Kebob Shop
  55. Sweets and Soirees, LLC
  56. Tarrant’s Café
  57. Tazza Kitchen
  58. The Broadberry
  59. The Hungry Turtle
  60. The Shaved Duck Restaurant
  61. Treasures
  62. Uptown Alley

Not every vendor has listed their menu yet, though some have. You can find those here.

Don’t miss the other 4 Food and Wine Festivals taking place this weekend.