× List of restaurants selling dishes at Broad Appetit

RICHMOND, Va. — The Broad Street food festival Broad Appetit returns on Sunday, June 3.

There will be over 60 restaurants offering mini-dishes at $3/plate. In addition to the sampling smorgasbord, there will be a competition stage.

Watch chefs like Natalie Kitchen of Maple & Pine and Laine Meyers from Metzger Bar and Butchery compete “Iron Chef” style.

A variety of Virginia wines and beers will be available as well.

PARTICIPATING VENDORS

1885 Café Market AFA Catering LLC Africanne on Main LLC Arepa 106 LLC Big Herm’s Kitchen Boka Taco Carytown Burgers and Fries Cobblestone Bar & Grill/The Berkeley Hotel Comfort Continental Divide Cool Concessions Croaker’s Spot Culinard, The Culinary Institute of Virginia College Edible Education Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market Everyday Gourmet FEED MORE’S Community Kitchen Flora Four Brothers/Nader’s Food Services Ginger Thai Taste Graduate Richmond Grapevine Restaurant Greek on Cary Grilled Meats and Treats Groovin’ Gourmets Catering & Events Happy Empanada Havanna 59 Holistic Alaye Home Sweet Home India K’ Raja Restaurant Island Catering Sarge Jadeans Smokin Six O Little Saint Lucy’s Restaurant Mama J’s Maple and Pine Matchbox Vintage Pizza Bistro Max’s on Broad Mean Bird Metzger Bar and Butchery Milton’s Local Momma’s BBQ My Noodle & Bar Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon Nile Ethiopian Bistro Pasture Phal’s Café Rappahannock Restaurant Rare Olde Times Saison Slideways Mobile Bistro Smoke Pit Grill Sticks Kebob Shop Sweets and Soirees, LLC Tarrant’s Café Tazza Kitchen The Broadberry The Hungry Turtle The Shaved Duck Restaurant Treasures Uptown Alley

Not every vendor has listed their menu yet, though some have. You can find those here.

Don’t miss the other 4 Food and Wine Festivals taking place this weekend.