List of restaurants selling dishes at Broad Appetit
RICHMOND, Va. — The Broad Street food festival Broad Appetit returns on Sunday, June 3.
There will be over 60 restaurants offering mini-dishes at $3/plate. In addition to the sampling smorgasbord, there will be a competition stage.
Watch chefs like Natalie Kitchen of Maple & Pine and Laine Meyers from Metzger Bar and Butchery compete “Iron Chef” style.
A variety of Virginia wines and beers will be available as well.
PARTICIPATING VENDORS
- 1885 Café Market
- AFA Catering LLC
- Africanne on Main LLC
- Arepa 106 LLC
- Big Herm’s Kitchen
- Boka Taco
- Carytown Burgers and Fries
- Cobblestone Bar & Grill/The Berkeley Hotel
- Comfort
- Continental Divide
- Cool Concessions
- Croaker’s Spot
- Culinard, The Culinary Institute of Virginia College
- Edible Education
- Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market
- Everyday Gourmet
- FEED MORE’S Community Kitchen
- Flora
- Four Brothers/Nader’s Food Services
- Ginger Thai Taste
- Graduate Richmond
- Grapevine Restaurant
- Greek on Cary
- Grilled Meats and Treats
- Groovin’ Gourmets Catering & Events
- Happy Empanada
- Havanna 59
- Holistic Alaye
- Home Sweet Home
- India K’ Raja Restaurant
- Island Catering
- Sarge
- Jadeans Smokin Six O
- Little Saint
- Lucy’s Restaurant
- Mama J’s
- Maple and Pine
- Matchbox Vintage Pizza Bistro
- Max’s on Broad
- Mean Bird
- Metzger Bar and Butchery
- Milton’s Local
- Momma’s BBQ
- My Noodle & Bar
- Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon
- Nile Ethiopian Bistro
- Pasture
- Phal’s Café
- Rappahannock Restaurant
- Rare Olde Times
- Saison
- Slideways Mobile Bistro
- Smoke Pit Grill
- Sticks Kebob Shop
- Sweets and Soirees, LLC
- Tarrant’s Café
- Tazza Kitchen
- The Broadberry
- The Hungry Turtle
- The Shaved Duck Restaurant
- Treasures
- Uptown Alley
Not every vendor has listed their menu yet, though some have. You can find those here.
