La Hacienda restaurant to open at Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. – There will soon be new dining and entertainment options at Stony Point Fashion Park.

La Hacienda will offer sit-down dining service and a menu featuring Cali-Mex items, as well as a drink menu.

Owner Raul Ramos, a California native, has opened several successful versions of La Hacienda in Virginia. His daughter and son help him run La Hacienda Fresh Mexican Grill in Chesapeake and Norfolk, and Taqueria La Hacienda in Chesapeake.

La Hacienda will open near Latitude Seafood, the second location for the locally-owned contemporary seafood restaurant; the first opened in Westchester Commons.

Gnome and Raven, created by Ravenchase Adventures, will open a 7,300 square foot entertainment space dedicated to magical, storytelling adventures.

In 2015, Ravenchase opened the popular Escape Room RVA.

At Gnome and Raven, players can choose from adventures like The Wizard’s Castle, The Tomb Ruins and The Lost Treasure.

Additional grand opening details for both Gnome and Raven and La Hacienda will be shared later this summer.

A Stony Point representative said they will both open by early September.