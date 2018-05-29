High School Scoreboard

Tuesday  May 29th:

BASEBALL

Powhatan 6  Hanover 5

Cosby 2  Franklin Co.   1

Thomas Dale  6  James River  3

Dinwiddie  3  Louisa  2

 

SOFTBALL

Thomas Dale  5  Cosby  2

Manchester  10  Riverbend  1

Dinwiddie  9  King George  1

Powhatan  9  Hanover  2

 

BOYS SOCCER

Midlothian  4  Eastern View  0

Cosby  1  Riverbend  0

James River  4  Colonial Forge  1

York  10  Colonial Heights  2

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Cosby  4  Franklin Co.  0

Colonial Heights  11  B.T. Washington  0

Riverbend  1  James River  0

Courtland  2  Monacan  0

 

BOYS LACROSSE

Midlothian  11  W. Albemarle  9

Atlee  17  Douglas Freeman  7

 

GIRLS LACROSSE

Atlee  19  Deep Run  5

Cosby  20  Colonial Forge  10