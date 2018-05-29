High School Scoreboard
Tuesday May 29th:
BASEBALL
Powhatan 6 Hanover 5
Cosby 2 Franklin Co. 1
Thomas Dale 6 James River 3
Dinwiddie 3 Louisa 2
SOFTBALL
Thomas Dale 5 Cosby 2
Manchester 10 Riverbend 1
Dinwiddie 9 King George 1
Powhatan 9 Hanover 2
BOYS SOCCER
Midlothian 4 Eastern View 0
Cosby 1 Riverbend 0
James River 4 Colonial Forge 1
York 10 Colonial Heights 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Cosby 4 Franklin Co. 0
Colonial Heights 11 B.T. Washington 0
Riverbend 1 James River 0
Courtland 2 Monacan 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Midlothian 11 W. Albemarle 9
Atlee 17 Douglas Freeman 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Atlee 19 Deep Run 5
Cosby 20 Colonial Forge 10