Who killed Elizabeth ‘Strawberry’ Zeigler as she walked in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. — Who killed 34-year-old Elizabeth Zeigler as she walked, with a man, along Walmsley Boulevard? It’s a mystery Richmond Police would like to solve.

Zeigler, known as “Strawberry” to friends and acquaintances, was gunned down Thursday, May 17, around 1:23 p.m., according to Richmond Police.

“Officers responded and found Zeigler on a sidewalk [along the 4200 block of Walmsley Boulevard] suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries later that same day,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The location of the homicide is on a well-traveled stretch of Walmsley Boulevard and detectives hope anyone in the area at the time, after viewing the photo [of Zeigler], might have information to share. Detectives also hope those who knew Zeigler as ‘Strawberry’ will now contact detectives with information.”

Police have described a person of interest in the shooting as a black male in his early 20’s, tall with a slender build and tattoos on the front of his neck.

A neighbor — who witnessed the shooting — said he saw the shooter lower the gun and simply walk away after firing shots.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

37.471192 -77.475149