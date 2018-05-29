“Down on the farm” in The CBS 6 Backyard Garden!

RICHMOND, Va – ‘Bella’ an adolescent cow stopped by our backyard with Matt Nuckols and Taylor Nuckols from Eastview Farm and Amanda Wontz from the Children’s Museum of Richmond to talk about Down on the Farm Day.

June is National Dairy Month and the Dairy Alliance takes time to recognize the diary-farm families living on over 500 farms in Virginia!

Eastview Farm will bring dairy cattle to The Children’s Museum of Richmond’s downtown location for the event. There will also be a tractor for kids to play on, a petting zoo and a cow milking contest! The contest will feature our own Jessica Noll going against the Snow Queen!

It all happens Saturday, June 2nd from 10am – 2pm. Down on the Farm Day is included with museum admission. For more information and times for specific events, go to http://www.c-mor.org/full-menu/events/