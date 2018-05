Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car early Tuesday morning in Richmond.

Officers found the man, whose name has not been released, shot inside a car on Bethel Street just before 3 a.m.

Medics transported the victim to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.