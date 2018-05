FABER, Va. — The Chesterfield County man killed in a crash on Route 29 in Nelson County, Virginia was identified by Virginia State Police as 74-year-old Wallace L. Morgan. His 2009 Pontiac G8 ran off Route 29, near Route 6, struck an embankment, a culvert, and then a tree, police said.

Morgan, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

