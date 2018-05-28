× Shots fired after minor crash turns into a road rage incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a crash that turned into a road rage incident Sunday morning, reported WTKR.

Police say just before 10 a.m., dispatchers received a call to the 100 block of Depot Drive for shots fired in the area of Corprew Drive and Turnpike Road.

When officers arrived, they found two victims nearby who had minor injuries from glass breaking after a bullet hit their windshield.

Through the course of the investigation, police found that the victims were involved in a minor two-vehicle crash that turned into a road rage incident where shots were fired. No one was injured by gunfire and the second vehicle involved in the crash drove off before police were notified.

Neighbors heard as many as 15 shots fired and on the road police left evidence marks where each bullet or casing hit the ground.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the vehicle pictured to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.