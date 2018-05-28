Rep. Thomas Garrett drops re-election bid, will seek treatment for alcoholism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rep. Thomas Garrett (R-Va.) announced Monday that he would not run for re-election in the 5th Congressional District and will seek treatment for alcoholism, according to a video statement released by the congressman.

The congressman spent the past few days waffling over a re-election bid, first saying last week that he planned to resign, but then he abruptly changed course. He told CNN on May 24 that he had taken time to “think and pray a lot” and would be running.

Politico had initially reported that Garrett was in a state of "turmoil" and was seriously considering stepping down. This after he had a blowup with his chief of staff, Jimmy Keady, that led to Keady leaving his position.

After the Politico report, Garrett refused to answer reporter's questions and even played coy with some of his closest friends in politics about his future. With Garrett's future uncertain Virginia Republicans scrambled to plan for the fall election. Garrett had already won the party's nomination, but his absence would force them to pick a replacement quickly. Several prominent Republicans in and around his district had begun making calls about the potential opening.

Then on Memorial Day, Garrett released a video statement.

“Any person — Republican, Democrat or independent — who has known me for any period of time and has any integrity knows two things: I am a good man and I’m an alcoholic,” Garrett said in the video. “This is the hardest statement that I have ever publicly made by far. It’s also the truth.”

Garrett, a former Va. state senator faced Democratic challenger, Leslie Cockburn.

He earned his Bachelor’s degree from University of Richmond and then served active duty as an artillery officer for six years.

Garrett entered public service in 2007, when he was elected to the Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney in Louisa County. In 2011 he ran for Virginia State Senate, where he served until 2017. He was elected as a U.S. Representative in 2016.

The Virginia GOP chairman said they will begin choosing a replacement nominee immediately.

***CNN Wire contributed to this report***