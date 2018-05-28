Beloved music teacher Becky Tyree dies after Bryan Park cycling accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The community is remembering beloved music teacher Becky Tyree.

Tyree, 62, died May 24 from a cycling injury.

"My mother died as a result of a severe head injury, after an accident while riding her bicycle. She was wearing a helmet and there were no motorists involved," her son Steve Owen wrote on Facebook. "It just goes to show how fragile life really is."

Owen said his family was not exactly sure what caused his mother's accident.

In life, Tyree was an assistant professor of choral music education and choral ensembles at VCU.

"She inspired the next generation of choral educators and believed in the transformative power of choral singing. She was deeply devoted to service learning through projects such as SPARC’s Live Art, which trains kids to sing, act, and dance, and the RVA Street Singers, which serves people affected by homelessness in the Richmond community," VCU School of the Arts Dean Shawn Brixey said. "Becky was extremely accomplished, dedicated, and decorated as a public school music educator with 25 years of experience prior to joining our faculty in 2000. That dedication continued with her work here, where she was profoundly committed to our music students and to the art of choral singing."

Owen asked anyone looking to help following his mother's passing to donate to her RVA Street Singers project.

"Anyone that knew her will surely know what a mark she left, and I encourage all of you to continue what she started," he said. "She was an inspiration to thousands, and I am grateful for all the time we shared together."

A memorial service will be hosted Wednesday, May 30, 11 a.m. at 2nd Presbyterian Church, 5 N. 5th St., Richmond, Va. 23219, with a reception to follow.