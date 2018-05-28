× Police: Woman stabbed victim in face with grill fork

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 50-year-old woman stabbed a victim in the face with a grill fork so hard it became embedded, according to court documents.

Shawn Jones is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face a felonious assault charge, reported WCPO.

The incident happened Saturday at Jones’ home in the 8400 block of Jackies Drive, according to Colerain Township police officer Kyle Frandoni.

The fork tines were approximately two- inches long, Frandoni wrote in his affidavit.

Jones was arrested Sunday and is being held at the Justice Center.

