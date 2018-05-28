Pizza + Soup = Delicious!

RICHMOND, Va – Friend of the show Chef Coco came up with a way to combine two favorites: pizza and soup! She made a Zuppa Toscana Deconstructed Pizza. You can see more of Chef Coco’s creations at http://Www.tricycleurbanag.org

Kale Pesto Ingredients 4 cups kale stalks removed

2 cups fresh basil

1 clove garlic

1/4 – 1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp salt to taste

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup olive oil Instructions Put all the ingredients, except the olive oil, in the blender. Pulse with the blade until roughly chopped. With the blender running, slowly pour in the olive oil until you get the desired thickness. Taste the kale pesto and adjust salt, parmesan and possibly add some butter. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days. Can be frozen in ice cube trays. Recipe Notes Nutrition calculated using 1/4 c parmesan and 1 c olive oil. Adjust nutrition values according to how much you have added to the final recipe.

You may require more or less olive oil, depending on how thick you like your pesto.

Optional – 1 – 2 tbsp butter if your kale is too bitter. Butter makes it creamy, smooth and removes that bitterness. White Sauce Ingredients 1 1/2 cups heavy cream 1/4 cup chicken stock 1⁄2 cup chopped basil 1⁄4 cup chopped red onion 1⁄4 cup chopped chives 11⁄2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon each minced shallots & garlic Pinch of cayenne pepper Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper How to Make It Remove casings. Over medium heat, using wooden spoon, break sausage into crumbles and brown in a saute pan. Pour into a bowl. Reserve. Using same saute pan, over medium heat, brown bacon. Using a slotted spoon, place browned bacon on paper towels to drain. Reserve bacon drippings. Blot shredded sweet potatoes with paper towels. *potatoes have to be dry in order to brown evenly. Warm saute pan over medium heat and add bacon drippings. Add shredded potatoes. Brown potatoes on both sides, remove from pan and drain on paper towels. Purée cream, stock, herbs, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, shallots and cayenne in a food processor or blender until thick and creamy, 15–30 seconds; season with salt and pepper. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet. Divide the dough in half. Roll out dough directly on baking sheet. Spread 1 1/2 cup white sauce evenly on dough. Top with shredded potatoes, crumbled sausage, red pepper flakes, 4 ounces of parmesan and bacon. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until crust is browned. Remove from oven, drizzle with kale pesto and sprinkle with remaining parmesan cheese.