Man shot when gunman opened fire in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is recovering from wounds after he was shot Monday afternoon in Richmond.

A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the backside, according to Richmond Police and Richmond City Council president Chris Hilbert.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and bullet fragments were found atop homes along the 3700 block of North Avenue.

Neighbors said this was the second time this month someone has driven down the street and opened fire.

Monday’s shooting was reported at about 1:30 p.m., according to Richmond Police.

No information has been released about a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

