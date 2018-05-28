Swimmer disappears during race, body found in Virginia lake

RESTON, Va. — Police recovered the body of a swimmer from a Virginia lake Monday, one day after he disappeared during a race.
Kevin Ruby, 45, never finished Sunday’s race at Reston’s Lake Audubon.
He was participating in the Reston Masters’ Jim McDonnell Lake Swims (JMLS), an annual event held over Memorial Day weekend.
There were both one-mile and two-mile races scheduled for Sunday, according to the event’s website.
Ruby completed the one-mile race, but did not return to shore following the two-mile-race, WJLA reported.
Ruby’s cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, Fairfax Police tweeted.
38.933923 -77.333447