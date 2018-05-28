Swimmer disappears during race, body found in Virginia lake

RESTON, Va. — Police recovered the body of a swimmer from a Virginia lake Monday, one day after he disappeared during a race.

Kevin Ruby, 45, never finished Sunday’s race at Reston’s Lake Audubon.

He was participating in the Reston Masters’ Jim McDonnell Lake Swims (JMLS), an annual event held over Memorial Day weekend.

There were both one-mile and two-mile races scheduled for Sunday, according to the event’s website.

Ruby completed the one-mile race, but did not return to shore following the two-mile-race, WJLA reported.

Ruby’s cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, Fairfax Police tweeted.

UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer recovered this afternoon. Foul play is not suspected. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. pic.twitter.com/jb1QJuGfTA — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 28, 2018

Rescue efforts continue after apparent drowning in Reston. https://t.co/itjhybFkVM pic.twitter.com/VR9e0Qdd3L — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 28, 2018