Charlottesville bar manager fired for policy allowing only students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The general manager of a Charlottesville establishment was fired after he made a statement about only allowing students into the bar, according to a report by CBS 19.

Boylan Heights general manager Adharsh McCabe called it a “No drugs, no thugs,” policy in an article published by The Daily Progress. McCabe would only allow students with student identification into after 11 p.m., according to multiple reports published online.

The popular spot is located on The Corner near the University of Virginia campus.

“I just felt discriminated against,” said resident Henry Alexander, in an interview with CBS 19. “That’s not cool to only accept the students here because there’s a lot of paying customers. We’re citizens too.”

When the Daily Progress article was published, McCabe was fired, and Boylan Heights released a statement which said the policy was never approved by ownership, according to CBS 19.

Other bars like the Biltmore have implemented the same rule before, reported CBS 19. Boylan Heights did not release any further statement and other popular bars on The Corner, like Trinity, the Virginian, and the Biltmore declined to comment.

“This is Charlottesville, and students and townies should be together, but there shouldn’t be bad crowds,” said UVA student Anteneh Mekuria, in an interview with CBS 19. “And I feel like there’s a better way to do that than exclusively saying they’re not allowed.”