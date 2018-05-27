For second time in 2 years, flash floods ravage Ellicott City, Maryland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Sunday in Howard County as a massive storm drenched the Baltimore region, triggering flash floods in Ellicott City.

Brown water rushed through Ellicott City's historic Main Street, toppling buildings and upending cars. In some areas, water levels reached above the first floor of buildings, Howard County Fire and EMS said.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said in a Sunday night news conference.

In case it’s not clear yet, stay away from Main Street. Please. pic.twitter.com/FO1HFpYqMo — Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

The devastation was especially hard to comprehend coming barely two years after the last flood that ravaged the city, he said. The disaster left two dead and damaged dozens of buildings.

The city rallied around the slogan "Elliott City Strong." Many businesses had just finished rebuilding, Kittleman said.

"There are no words," he said. "It's heartbreaking."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Advisories in effect

Ellicott City is an unincorporated community about 12 miles west of Baltimore. Located in the valley of the Patapsco River, a major waterway flowing to Chesapeake Bay, it's known for its flood-prone location as much as its historic downtown.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Anne Arundel County and southeastern Howard County through 12:45 a.m. Monday. Upwards of six inches of rain have fallen in the area so far, and another cell capable of dumping two to four inches is moving in from the west.

Close to 8 p.m., a Howard County Sheriff's deputy moved a CNN crew and others in the area due to a suspected gas leak.

Multiple rescues are under way. Howard County Fire and EMS urged residents to evacuate downtown or move to higher ground while rescue teams swarmed the area.

The Roger Carter Community Center is open for those who need a place to shelter.

Hogan toured the area Sunday with Kittleman. He lamented the destruction, noting that just two weeks earlier, he had visited the historic downtown and spoken with business owners about rebuilding efforts.

"The place looked terrific," he said. "It's just devastating because people have their lives tied up in this and went through a heck of a lot and came back and now they're starting all over again."

Kittleman said state and county resources would be made available to those who want to rebuild again.

He declined to answer a reporter's question about what could have been done differently to minimize the damage. The focus is on rescue and recovery, he said.

"Right now we're focusing on people's lives."