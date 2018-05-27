Pickup driver sought in fatal Brook Road hit-and-run crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Henrico County Sunday night.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the northbound lanes on Brook Road, just south of Hilliard Road, just after 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person in the road. Police said the victim died at the scene.

Police believe a person driving a white work van with a silver bumper is responsible.

As of 11:30 p.m., police were about to reopen Brook Road.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.