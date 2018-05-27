Driver sought in fatal Brook Road hit-and-run crash
Woman, child die after being pulled from Chesterfield pool
When Alberto will make landfall🌀
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Pickup driver sought in fatal Brook Road hit-and-run crash

Posted 11:45 pm, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:50PM, May 27, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Henrico County Sunday night.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the northbound lanes on Brook Road, just south of Hilliard Road, just after 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person in the road. Police said the victim died at the scene.

Police believe a person driving a white work van with a silver bumper is responsible.

As of 11:30 p.m., police were about to reopen Brook Road.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.