Isolated strong storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered storms will move across Virginia Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Due to the muggy conditions, the storms that develop will produce heavy rainfall.

Isolated storms may get strong to severe with some hail and gusty winds. The chance for stronger storms is higher for central and northern Virginia.

Due to the scattered variety, not all areas will see storms, and not all storms will be severe. The storm threat will diminish late in the evening.

Scattered storms will be around again on Memorial Day, but the chance of rain is a bit lower.

