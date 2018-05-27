‘It was scary,’ shop owner says after car smashes through Richmond children’s store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond shop is cleaning up after the driver of a car plowed through the front of their building.

The owner of Little Nomad, a children's clothing store in the 100 block of West Broad Street, posted a photo of the damage her Facebook page on Saturday.

"First off -- everyone is ok," Nora Land Bryant posted on Facebook. "A car drove through our shop today. It was scary. We are closed. We will figure out what happens next. We will let you know if we need help."

Bryant said the store will be closed until repairs can be made.

No one was injured.