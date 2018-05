Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police and firefighters were out in full force in Henrico Friday at the A Day in May fundraiser.

The event was held at Stone Office Equipment and served as a stop for motorcycle riders, heading to DC as a part of a ride honoring prisoners of war.

The event raised money for several charities including the Cameron Gallagher Foundation, the Jillian Fund, the Virginia State Police Association and the Henrico Police and Fire foundations.