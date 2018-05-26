Family plans march after release of graphic video in fatal I-95 shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --More than 100 people gathered at Second Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday to protest the death of the naked and unarmed man fatally shot by a Richmond police officer on I-95 on May 24.

Family, friends and community members came together to demand justice for 24-year-old Marcus Peters after police body camera footage captured during the shooting was released on Friday.

“One thing that was made clear, there are officers nationwide that need to be equipped with more strategies than using deadly force," Princess Blanding, Peters' sister, said. "It was clearly notated when the officer got out of his car that he was dealing with a mental health situation.”

Peters, who was undressed, was seen running into traffic on I-95 and can be heard on the video threatening to kill the officer. He is also seen not obeying the officer's commands.

Peters sister said she had never seen this kind of behavior from her brother.

”But when our first responders and our law enforcement officers made the encounter, we can acknowledge that they`re dealing with a mental health situation, there has to be better ways to de-escalate it and address it.”

CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone weighed in on the body camera video released by Richmond Police.

“The law requires that there be a reasonable threat of serious bodily harm or a threat to one’s life in order to use deadly force in self-defense," Stone said. "Here we`ve got an officer who made verbal commands to stop, and the man ignored the commands. And then the officer used a taser, which was the next level up in escalation and then that didn`t work. As the man approached him, that`s when the deadly forced was used."

Stone believes the officers’ actions were justifiable.

“I think there are many good arguments that the officer is justified in using deadly force under the circumstances," Stone said. "And it`s a very unusual set of circumstances with the man not wearing any clothes, because you know he doesn`t have a weapon. But as you see, he's approaching an officer who does have a weapon and sometimes that weapon can be turned on the officer or someone else.”

While the FBI has been asked by Richmond Police to investigate, Blanding said she will not give up in her quest for justice.

“I will continue to work hard and to fight, not only for justice for Marcus, but again for reformation. If the policies were being followed, then they're wrong," Blanding said.

The family is planning to march from the Siegel Center to the Richmond Police Department Headquarters on Saturday, June 2.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC AND VIOLENT IMAGES, AS WELL AS STRONG PROFANITY AND BRIEF MALE NUDITY. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.