Police: Homeless man breaks into Carytown bank, lies down on desk

RICHMOND, Va. — A homeless man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police said he broke into a Carytown bank.

Officials said police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 3200 block of W. Cary Street around 3 p.m.

Lt. Marshall said that when officers arrived, they found the man lying on a desk inside the bank.

Police said the suspect broke out a window to gain access to the building.

The bank is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

