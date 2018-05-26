Here’s when storms are most likely during the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a few dry days, we are now back in the pattern of seeing at least a few scattered storms each day. During Saturday, western Virginia will have a higher chance of rain. Scattered storms will turn more likely from mid-afternoon through the evening. Due to the scattered variety, not all areas will see the storms.

On Sunday, the chance of rain includes the entire day, but storms will again be more likely in the afternoon in evening. The chance of rain will be higher area-wide on Sunday than Saturday.

The threat for scattered storms continues on Memorial Day, with southern Virginia seeing a higher chance for rain.

Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday before increasing again on Wednesday.

Due to the higher humidity, and some moisture being drawn up from Alberto, any storm that does develop will produce heavy, localized rainfall. Areas that see repeated storms may see over three inches of rain by late Monday.

It has been the wettest May in history for Richmond with a rainfall total of 10.25". If we see a bit over an inch of rain before the end of the month, we will crack into the top ten of wettest months ever. The threat of storms through the end of the week makes this a definitely possibility.

