× Driver charged after tractor trailer overturns, spills cargo and diesel on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. –A driver has been charged in an accident that has shut down the ramp from Interstate 295 South to Interstate 64 East in Henrico.

State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on the exit ramp just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Their preliminary investigation revealed that 39-year-old Richard Carlton Griffin, Jr. of Fredericksburg was driving a 2013 Kenworth tractor when the load on the truck shifted, causing him to lose control.

The vehicle then ran off the road to the right, struck the guardrail and overturned.

Griffin was checked at the scene and did not sustain any injuries. He has been charged with reckless driving.

The accident caused the truck to spill its cargo and about 75 gallons of diesel fuel. Henrico Fire and EMS and VDOT crews have contained the diesel spill and are working to determine whether or not the spilled cargo presents a hazard, which will take an extended period of time.

The exit remains closed and traffic is currently being detoured to exit 28B on I-295 South.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.