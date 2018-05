Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating after someone was found shot along the 100 block of West Franklin Street in Richmond.

When officers arrived to the scene at about 2 a.m., they found a victim shot in the stomach and both legs.

Medics rushed the shooting victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

This is a developing story.