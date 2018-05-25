Sweet Peanut Butter Bites

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher whipped up a batch of gluten-free peanut chocolate butter bites in our kitchen. You can see more of Leanne’s sweet creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Sweet Leanne’s

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Bites

2 1/4 cups rolled oats

1/3 cup natural peanut butter

1 large banana (mashed)

1 egg

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 cup milk

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350

Grease a mini muffin tin

In a bowl, mix oats, peanut butter, banana, maple syrup, egg, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, baking powder, and vanilla extract together.

Add in chocolate chips, and mix until combined.

Pour oatmeal into each muffin cup, about 3/4 of the way full.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the oatmeal cups are golden brown and set.