Senior alert issued for missing elderly couple believed to be in danger

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A senior alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for an elderly couple last seen in Henry County Friday morning.

Ernastine Vollbreacht, 84, and her husband Rudolph Vollbreacht, both suffer from cognitive disorders and were last seen at 6:45 a.m. at 350 Kings Way road in Martinsville, Virginia.

Investigators believe the couple is in danger.

They are believed to be traveling in a red in color, 2007 dodge caravan, with Virginia tags vbd-4197.

Ernastine is described as a white female, 5-foot-tall, 124 pounds, with green eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue floral button up shirt.

Rudolph is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 240 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.