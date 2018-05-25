Petersburg truck break-in caught on camera; owner reports stolen gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are looking for a man, caught on surveillance video stealing a gun out of a truck in Petersburg Thursday morning, according to the truck's owner.

The truck was parked in a parking lot near Washington and Sycamore Streets, when the male suspect approached it around 1:50 a.m.

Video shows the suspect looking inside a SUV parked in the lot, before turning his attention to the truck.

The man can be seen pulling on the passenger door handle of the truck, before walking off.

A short time later, the suspect returned and threw something through the passenger side window, shattering the glass.

You can see the suspect grab something inside the vehicle and flee on foot.

The owner of the truck says the male suspect was able to get away with his gun, which was in a holster.

Petersburg police say they are investigating and trying to figure out if the crime is connected to other car break-ins in the city.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.