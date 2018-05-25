Man and woman wounded in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a double shooting after a man and woman were shot on Richmond’s Northside Friday night.

Police said they at 10:26 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Cliff Avenue for a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

37.571459 -77.428414