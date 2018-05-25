Homeowner says creek is swallowing backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield family has been watching their back yard get washed away for years.

“From my backyard to the water, it’s probably a good 7 to 8 feet drop, so we definitely don’t allow our son to play back there and if dogs go back there, we need to keep an eye on them,” said Chesterfield homeowner Adam Bayford.

Bayford said when the creek behind his Fortham Road home rises, more and more of his property slips away. It has already taken out three sections of their fence and the fourth is hanging.

“If somebody were to fall, especially when the water is rushing, they’re not going to be able to stop and stand back up. It would definitely hurt,” said Bayford.

Bayford said he brought the erosion issue to Chesterfield County in October 2016. He said he was told it would be taken care of last July.

“Originally they were going to dump some rocks in the creek to help divert the water away and take some trees out so a truck could get back there, but it came to be a much bigger issue. They said that won’t do anything now,” Bayford said.

“They just keep saying we’re getting around to it or it’s become a big job it’s a lot of money,” he added. “I figure after a year a bunch of engineers should be able to come up with some plan.”

“We understand the property owner’s concern and frustration, we are committed to providing the necessary assistance to resolve the matter in a way that repairs the damage while also inhibiting future erosion," A spokesperson for Chesterfield county said. "Such projects require that we exercise the design, bid and construction process, and requires coordination with the u.s. army corps of engineers and the federal emergency management agency. we have budgeted for such work, and we are working through the process as expeditiously as possible."

When CBS 6 asked if the county had a timeframe on when the work would begin the spokesperson said: “The long-term design has commenced, and we are currently evaluating temporary measures.”

Bayford hopes the counties plan becomes action before his investment becomes part of the creek.

“If something is not done very quickly, it’s probably going to keep going and we’ll probably not have a backyard or house in the next couple of years.” said Bayford.